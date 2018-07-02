Cork 0 v Pompey 2: Half-time report

Have your say

Pompey go into half-time of their maiden pre-season friendly of the summer with a 2-0 lead against Cork City.

Christian Burgess and Jamal Lowe have netted for the Blues at Turner's Cross.

Summer signing Craig MacGillivray started in goal, which seemingly means the former Shrewsbury keeper is the Pompey's boss No1 for the meantime ahead of Luke McGee.

Lee Brown, Tom Naylor and Ronan Curtis were also handed their first appearances donning the star & crescent.

Pompey started brightly and Brett Pitman forced a decent save out of Peter Cherrie in the second minute.

The Blues skipper's quick free-kick looked to catch out the Rebel Army keeper but he gathered the shot to his left well.

The hosts went close to opening the scoring when Steven Beattie's dipping shot from the edge of the box just cleared the bar on 18 minutes.

But Burgess gave Kenny Jackett's side the lead five minutes later when he met Gareth Evans' set-piece from the right with a powerful header.

And Lowe doubled the visitors' advantage on 28 minutes. Pitman's lofted pass picked out the former Hampton & Richmond ace and he prodded his shot beyond Cherrie.

The captain had two decent opportunities to add a third, while Ronan Curtis' right-footed drive on 40 minutes was well kept out by Cherrie.

But Pompey take a two-goal lead into the interval and are set to field a completely different line-up in the second period.