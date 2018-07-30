Coventry boss in the dark over Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin

Mark Robins has admitted he’s got ‘no idea’ if Coventry’s pursuit of Conor Chaplin will pay off.

The Blues front man has been earmarked for a move the the Ricoh Arena – but any move depends on Kenny Jackett bringing in an alternative who will boost his striking options.

Pompey missed out on Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa, who opted to move to Bristol City, while a loan switch for Newcastle forward Sean Longstaff has been put on hold.

Jackett remains keen to bolster his striking department – but until he does Chaplin will remain at Fratton Park.

The transfer window closes on August 9.

And Robins is well aware that deadline is on the horizon.

When asked by the Coventry Telegraph how close he was to bringing in attacking reinforcements following the sale of Marc McNulty to Reading earlier this summer, he said: ‘I have no idea, no idea!

'That’s not me being difficult.

‘It could be close or miles away. I keep saying to the head of recruitment that we need to do something, that we need to move.

‘And clearly we’re waiting for something that may come off, and that will be worth the wait.

‘But if not we have got to move, and it’s got to be quick.

‘It’s got to be soon because we have got to integrate people into our team.

‘But there isn’t that much out there that will do.’