Coventry boss still interested in Portsmouth striker Chaplin

It looks like Coventry's pursuit of Conor Chaplin still has legs in it.

Last week it was reported that the Sky Blues had given up on the want-away Blues front man, as they grew increasingly impatient with Pompey’s search for a replacement.

That saw Mark Robins turn his attentions to former Blues loanee Eoin Doyle, only for the Irishman to join Bradford from Preston.

Huddersfield Town striker Jordy Hiwula was subsequently snapped for an undisclosed fee last Thursday to bolster Coventry’s attacking options.

But speaking to Coventry Live after the Sky Blues’ opening day defeat at the hands of Scunthorpe on Saturday, Robins admitted he still held hope of bringing Chaplin to the Richo Arena before the close of the transfer window.

Asked if the Chaplin deal was definitely off, he said: ‘I have no idea.

‘I don’t really want to talk about that because it’s nothing to do with us.

‘At the end of the day they (Pompey) have to make a decision on their player.

‘If that happens, then fine. If not then we have other targets that may or may not fall. I don’t know yet.

‘I want and need someone else in there to give us that extra body.’