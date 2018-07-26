Coventry City boss remaining hopeful he can land Pompey’s Conor Chaplin

Have your say

Mark Robins remains optimistic he can land Conor Chaplin.

But the Coventry boss admitted he’s waiting for Pompey to sign a striker before he can lure the Worthing talent to the Ricoh Arena.

Conor Chaplin. Picture: Joe Pepler

It is anticipated Chaplin could move to the Sky Blues if Kenny Jackett can bring a new marksman to Fratton Park.

Pompey were chasing Mo Eisa from Cheltenham but he joined Bristol City on Monday – meaning any potential Chaplin’s switch has been put on ice.

Robins is still keen to bring the Blues Academy graduate to Coventry as Marc McNulty’s replacement.

And the manager is remaining ‘sort of calm’ about the situation.

When asked whether a move for Chaplin or another striker was in the offing, Robins told the Coventry Telegraph: ‘Not at the moment, but hopefully we’ll have some news soon.

‘We are still waiting for other things to happen, other bits and pieces but that’s where we are.

‘I’m sort of calm.

‘We need to get some goals, so I need to do something.

‘I will definitely do something but it might have to be that we change tack.

‘I don’t know yet, but we definitely need to do something.’

He added: ‘It depends who’s available and what’s what.

‘We have our specific targets in mind and we just have to wait and see if they fall into place.

‘If not then I have got others I might pursue afterwards, but it’s all part of that process.’