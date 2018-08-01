Coventry eye Doyle after scrapping interest in Pompey’s Chaplin

Coventry have turned their attentions to Pompey old-boy Eoin Doyle after pulling out of the race to sign Conor Chaplin.

According to the Coventry Telegraph this afternnon, boss Mark Robins has become tired of waiting for the Blues to sanction a deal for the 21-year-old.

It is approaching a month since The News revealed their League One rivals’ interest in the popular striker.

However, Pompey have been firm that Chaplin will not be allowed to depart until a replacement has been secured.

Now a frustrated Coventry are setting their sights elsewhere – and The News understands Doyle has emerged as an alternative.

The Preston striker scored twice in 12 matches while on loan at Fratton Park during the 2016-17 promotion campaign.

He has since ramped up interest among Football League clubs after an Oldham loan spell which reaped 16 goals in 34 games.

As for Chaplin, it remains to be seen whether previous suitors Barnsley and Bristol Rovers are still interested following the timescale which has lapsed.

Coventry’s purported decision to walk away will come as a massive blow to the youngster, who is desperate for regular football after serving so long on the bench.

Chaplin’s Fratton deal expires in the summer of 2019 and, should he remain, the club would be entitled to compensation due to his age and progression.

The Academy product has been in fine form during pre-season, scoring four goals and grabbing an assist.