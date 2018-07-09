Coventry still keen on Pompey striker

Have your say

Coventry remain strong in their pursuit of Conor Chaplin, despite an opening bid knocked back.

The Sky Blues see Pompey’s striker as the ideal replacement for Marc McNulty, who joined Reading at the weekend.

Conor Chaplin against the Hawks Picture: Neil Marshall

An initial offer in the region of £250,000 has been rejected by the Blues – yet boss Mark Robins is undeterred.

It is understood Coventry have no intention of accepting defeat from the opening round of talks and are maintaining interest in the popular performer.

Despite yesterday heading out for a training camp in Spain, they are eager to wrap up a potential deal swiftly.

Meanwhile, a Pompey XI fixture at Moneyfields tomorrow night (7.45pm) would have provided a telling insight into Chaplin's present standing at Fratton Park.

However, Kenny Jackett has now opted to send an Academy side to the fixture, with first-year professionals Matt Casey and Dan Smith also included.

The move to field a young team has upset the non-league club, who had expected to entertain a number of players with first-team experience.

It means Chaplin will next be available for Pompey duty on Saturday, when Jackett’s men travel to Stevenage.

