Craig MacGillivray signs new Portsmouth deal

Keeper Craig MacGillivray has been rewarded with a new Portsmouth contract.

The summer arrival from Shrewsbury has put pen to paper on a one-year extension that will keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

When the Scot moved to the Blues on a free transfer last June, he initially signed on a two-year deal.

MacGillivray has firmly established himself as Kenny Jackett's first-choice keeper this term.

The 26-year-old has made 30 appearances to date, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

Pompey also remain in talks with Jack Whatmough, Gareth Evans and Nathan Thompson over new contracts.