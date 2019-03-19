Have your say

PETAR DURIN’s loan move to Bognor is the right thing to help his encouraging development.

That is the verdict of Mark Kelly, who believes the Pompey Academy keeper is ready for the step up to men’s football.

Petar Durin has joined Bognor on loan. Picture: Joe Pepler

Durin joined the Rocks on Saturday, making his debut in their 3-3 Bostik League premier division draw at Enfield.

The Croatia under-18 international switched to Fratton Park from Italian side Atalanta for a undisclosed fee last summer.

After having to wait for international clearance and then picking up a quad injury, Durin has impressed for the young Blues this term.

The first-year scholar takes a step up to senior level at Nyewood Lane, joining Pompey team-mates Bradley Lethbridge and Leon Maloney.

And Kelly revealed he would rather Durin be exposed to senior football as it will aid his promising progress.

The Blues’ youth chief said: ‘It is a good experience for him, especially for goalkeepers.

‘It gets him involved in men’s football and an opportunity come up. It’ll be good for him.

‘You have to do the right thing for certain individuals. He’s ready to go out and play football.

‘It is only going to aid his youth development and so we would rather him out doing that.’

Durin’s move to Bognor also means keeper Leon Pitman will get regular minutes under his belt at Pompey.

The Isle of Wight talent kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Exeter on Saturday.

The boss added: ‘Petar is physically a bit more developed than Leon Pitman.

‘It gives Leon a chance, making sure everyone is playing 90 minutes. That is the key, trying to find 90 minutes for everyone.’