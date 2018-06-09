Curtis aiming for the Championship with Pompey

Ronan Curtis has set his sights on promotion after completing his move to Pompey.

The forward's switch to Fratton Park from Derry City was finalised today after the international transfer window opened.

The Blues shelled out in excess of £100,000 for Curtis, who has signed a two-year deal.

He was Kenny Jackett's first piece of business this summer as the boss looks to plot Pompey's way into the Championship.

Curtis revealed he's departed the Candystripes for PO4 to further his career.

And the 22-year-old harbours the same ambitions as his new manager, with promotion from League One his aim for the upcoming season.

Curtis told Pompey's website: 'I needed to forward my career and this is a big, big club, so I wanted to come here and see what it’s all about.

'I remember when Harry Redknapp was here and brought in players like Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe.

'Now I’m looking forward to getting started and will try my best to keep doing what I do best – and hopefully help Pompey get promoted.

'I’m a natural striker, but I’ve been used on the left because of my energy, power and pace, and I don’t complain because I just want to play.

'I’ve got an eye for goal and haven’t been doing badly of late, while I’ve got all-round attributes to offer.'

Have you read?

Welcome to Pompey, Ronan – there is an expectation to deliver

Why new boy Naylor turned down Championship for Pompey

