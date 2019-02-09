Pompey fans have their say on Pompey's 1-1 draw with Plymouth at Home Park.

Graham Carey equalised for the hosts on 70 minutes, after Ben Close broke the deadlock on 56 minutes.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

He’s what a section of supporters have been saying on our Facebook page – Portsmouth FC – The News – and on portsmouth.co.uk.

Alyn Davies: KJ if you must play the same way week in week out then change the players.

Curtis and especially Lowe been awful for ages and need a rest, still no creative play or attacking threat and 1 sub?.

Cannot defend the team much longer, some dodgy decisions KJ.

Dave Downworth: Jacket, you have lost the plot.

Mel Clarke: What happened to you bringing on the new lads Kenny!

You can’t rely on Curtis and Lowe, They need help.

Ian Forrow: Need to sort this bad run out, we were 9 points clear of Luton at one point now look at it!

Shaun Patrick Melia-Smith: Nice to see the Moaners out in force.

Get behind the team, sing your hearts and heads off, be the twelve man.

Stop your moaning support the manager, players and backroom staff, after all we are the Pride of the South.

Tom Wild: Gets a load of attacking talent in January, leaves it on the bench looking pretty when we need to go all out for a win.

Best form of defence is.......?

Craig Vince: How can he not see something clearly isn’t working.

Teams have figured out our style of play, we can’t just ‘lump’ the ball to the lone striker and hope he brings the wingers into the game.

In the last five games Curtis and Lowe just haven’t had the quality to feed the striker, don’t understand the fact of having a handful of new players but doesn’t want to change the mentality that he’s had all season which is now clearly not working?

Surely 2 up front is the way forward for a start?

Steve Mac: A draw away against a team near on top of the league in form. Onwards…

Graham Underwood: Two decent strikers at the club (Vaughan and Bogle) why not play both up front Jackett?

Jim Beck: We were top and 7 points clear as result of a well-developed first team that included higher league players.

Our overall squad wasn’t robust and now we see where it gets particularly when you don’t replace properly in windows.

The cost of loans can bite you.

We are playing a formation that isolates the front man and have no tempo which has run out from the likes of Evans, Curtis, Lowe as there is no back up or proper rotation. We are being left behind.

To be fair, I would have taken play-offs at start of season being 7 points clear and top and NOT reinforcing will seriously rankle particularly if we don’t get promotion.

That will need review end of season but I would say that the progress has been very good and should be viewed in balance.