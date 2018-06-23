Curtis confident he can be left to deliver for Pompey 

RONAN CURTIS insists he can remedy Pompey’s left-wing problems.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has been earmarked to occupy a place on the flank by boss Kenny Jackett – and is confident he will deliver the goods.

More goals and assists from the left are needed next season if the Blues are to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Kal Naismith and Matty Kennedy, who have both departed Fratton Park, mainly operated down that wing last term but managed just five goals and four assists between them.

Curtis was signed from Derry City this month to put an end to the issue.

And he is adamant he can prove more of a final-third threat than his predecessors.

Curtis said: 'Kenny Jackett rang me every couple of days when I was in Derry saying he's really looking forward to me coming over.

'I'm really looking forward playing on the left for him. He's said that's going to be my role.

‘There will be games when I go up top but he's said on the left is where I'll be playing.

'I'm ready for the task. It's been a long time coming but I'm ready for it.

'I can't wait to hit the ground running and get a good pre-season under my belt and do as well as I did for Derry.

'I'm right-footed but I can use both feet.

'I don't mind playing on the left because I can come in and play off the front man, cut in and have a shot or take it down the line and get a cross in.’

Although Curtis functioned in a left-wing role for Derry, he regards himself as a natural striker.

But the 22-year-old is more than happy to continue to play out wide for Pompey.

Curtis added: ‘I'm actually a natural striker but my old boss Kenny Shiels played me for the past three seasons on the left-wing.

‘That was because of my pace, power, energy and tenacity to get up and down the wing.

'Anywhere in the front three I can play but I'm just happy to be on the pitch and don't mind where I played.’