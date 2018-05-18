Curtis confirms Pompey switch – and is targeting promotion

Have your say

Ronan Curtis has confirmed he’s joining Pompey.

And the Derry City forward is targeting promotion with the Blues next season after being impressed by the club’s ‘unbelievable’ facilities.

Curtis met with Pompey officials in the city on Tuesday to finalise his deal.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international was also shown around the club’s Roko training base and was introduced to the players and staff still around.

He’ll move to Fratton Park on June 8 when the Fifa Transfer Matching System window opens – although he’s still to sign a contract.

Curtis, who was also wanted by Reading, revealed it’s a dream come true to seal a switch to ‘such a big club’.

And he believes he can help Pompey clinch promotion into the Championship next term.

Curtis told the Derry Journal: ‘We got the deal sorted out for June 8.

‘It’s every young man’s dream to go over and express themselves and do well in English football.

‘It was unreal when I went to visit the club on Tuesday.

‘The facilities are unbelievable and all the staff and the players I met were all lovely.

‘It’s such a big club. They’ve had former managers like Harry Redknapp and players like Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe.

‘They were in the Premier League a couple of years back so they’re no soft team.

‘They’re a great, great club and hopefully we can get promotion next year because they were just a few points off getting promotion this year.’

In the meantime, Curtis will continue to represent Derry, who play St Pat’s Athletic tonight.

The 22-year-old has vowed he’ll keep putting in 100-per-cent effort for Kenny Shiels’ side until his last game.

That’s likely to be at Cork City on June 4.

Curtis will have a few weeks off until Pompey report back for pre-season at the end of the month.

And he can’t wait to get started.

‘As long as I’m a Derry player, and I’ve told Kenny Shiels and all the staff this, I’ll give 100 per cent. I’ll work my hardest,’ added Curtis.

‘That’s all I can do and have been doing in the past.

‘I’m not a Portsmouth player yet.

‘I’m still a Derry player until I sign that contract when I get over there and that’s when I will do my thing for Portsmouth.

‘I’m focused on the games ahead for Derry.

‘I’ll have a couple of weeks off in June and then I’ll bang out pre-season with Portsmouth and try to do the same for Portsmouth as I did for Derry.’