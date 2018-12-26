Curtis fit as Portsmouth boss keeps the faith at Gillingham

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has named the same starting XI for a fifth-straight Pompey league game.

Ronan Curtis has recovered from the tight quad which forced him off late on in the 3-1 victory over Sunderland.

He keeps his place in the side facing Gillingham this afternoon in a 1pm kick-off.

It means the Jackett again retains the winning formula which last out resulted in the league leaders defeating the Black Cats 3-1.

That sees Oli Hawkins spearheading the attack at the Priestfield Stadium, supported by the goal-scoring trio of Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans and Curtis.

Elsewhere, Alex Bass continues to deputise for the injured Luke McGee as the bench’s substitute keeper.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Ben Thompson, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Close, Pitman, Wheeler, Green, Walkes.