Curtis given clean bill of health by Portsmouth

Pompey have no injury fears over Ronan Curtis.

The Republic of Ireland international limped out of Saturday’s FA Cup win at Norwich.

Ronan Curtis is assisted off the pitch at Carrow road by Pompey physio Bobby Bacic Picture: Joe Pepler

Curtis was replaced two minutes into injury-time at Carrow Road, holding the top of his right hamstring.

It was initially feared the former Derry City winger could miss a chunk of the Blues’ season as a result.

But manager Kenny Jackett admitted the Irishman will be fit to face Blackpool in League One on Saturday.

'He's fine and has no problems, and will be okay for the weekend,’ said Jackett.

Meanwhile, the Pompey boss provided an update on Oli Hawkins’ ankle injury – a problem that saw him miss Saturday’s trip to Norfolk.

The Blues are waiting to see if he’ll be able to feature against the Tangerines at Fratton Park.

'Oli Hawkins is still feeling his ankle,’ added Jackett.

'It’s the ankle that’s kept him out now over the Norwich weekend.

'He won't play Tuesday (against Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy) anyway and we'll have to see how he is for the weekend.,

'Hopefully. he'll get better.'