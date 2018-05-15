Curtis in the city to discuss move to Pompey

Ronan Curtis is at Pompey today to meet with club officials ahead of a potential switch to Fratton Park.

But, according to the Derry Journal, Reading are now also monitoring the Derry City forward.

Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty revealed Curtis flew to the south coast today to have a look around the city and meet with figureheads at the Blues.

The London-born talent also posted on social media he’s on his way to Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old is closing in on a six-figure sum, plus add-ons, move to Pompey.

But O’Doherty admitted ‘another English club’ have made contact with the Candystripes expressing an interest in Curtis.

He said: ‘As far as I’m aware, Ronan will travel over to Portsmouth on Tuesday (today) to meet with club officials and have a look around the area.

‘We have been in discussions with Portsmouth and have agreed to maintain confidentiality in respect of any possible transfer fee.

‘Another English club has made contact with us but, at this stage, I’m not prepared to identify that club as I feel it would disrespectful.

‘The club has expressed an interest in Ronan and has asked to be kept informed of his plans for the future.

‘I’m not prepared to say anything more than that at this point in time.’