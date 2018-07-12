Curtis is settled and ready to kick on for Pompey

Perhaps it was fitting that Irishman Ronan Curtis should make his Pompey bow in his adopted country.

Maybe Cork City were apt opposition considering previous history in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Ronan Curtis takes on the Hawks Picture: Neil Marshall

Nonetheless, last weekend against the Hawks finally marked the 22-year-old’s footballing entrance into the city which now serves as home.

Residing in Southsea, signed up to the Blues on a two-year deal, Curtis is quickly settling into his new surroundings.

And the career change of setting holds no fears.

He said: ‘I have my own place and am settling into Southsea, which is a lovely place.

‘I’m about 15 minutes away from the training ground, 10 minutes away from Fratton Park, so it’s a great location.

‘Moving to a new country is a challenge, but I’ve still got family in London, only an hour-and-a-half away from Pompey, so it’s not bad.

‘My mum’s Irish and my dad’s English, while I lived in Croydon until the age of 10, before moving to Derry.

‘It’s the next chapter in my life and I want to kick on and do well.

‘My family went to Cork to watch my first game and were sat among the Pompey fans. I think my mum and dad enjoyed it more than me!

‘All the boys have welcomed me in, I’m really enjoying it and hopefully can now kick on at this football club.’

Curtis celebrated a 4-1 success over Cork on his maiden pre-season appearance for his new club.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international also featured in Saturday’s 2-1 success over the Hawks.

Kenny Jackett’s men next head to Stevenage on Saturday (3pm) as the pre-season schedule steps up.

Each member of the Blues’ squad has been handed 45 minutes per game – and Curtis is pleased with that progress.

He added: ‘To be honest, I didn't think there would be that many fans at Cork, it shocked me a bit, there were loads.

‘It’s was weird. I’ve played against Cork a good few times with Derry, and it was a bit strange playing against them with Pompey - yet I enjoyed getting a run out and 45 minutes under my belt.

‘At Derry, we played all right against them and should have beaten them last month, only to lose 4-2. Cork are a good side.

‘During pre-season, though, you don’t really care about the result, it’s about getting your fitness and working towards the goals you want to achieve.’