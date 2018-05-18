Curtis Pompey move not over the line yet

Have your say

Pompey's bid to land Ronan Curtis is still to be completed.

And The News understands there remains a distance to travel until the Irish talent's move to Fratton Park is sealed.

Curtis was in the city for discussions with the Blues this week, and agreed terms on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old stated a move would be finalised when the international transfer window opens on June 8.

Curtis has spoken of his aim of getting Pompey promoted to the Championship next season.

Pompey had settled on a deal with Curtis' club Derry City.

A fee in excess of £100,000 had been agreed, with the attacking Republic of Ireland under-21 international arriving in England the final step to completing the move.

But Derry are still to sign off on the agreement, leaving open the possibility of other sides coming in and hi-jacking the move.