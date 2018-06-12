Curtis: Reading interest couldn’t tempt me away from Pompey

Have your say

Ronan Curtis insisted his head was never turned by Reading’s late interest and revealed: Pompey was the only club I wanted to join.

The forward officially became a Blues player on Saturday, after the international transfer window opened.

Ronan Curtis officially completed his move to Pompey on Saturday Picture: Portsmouth FC

Curtis signed a two-year contract at Fratton Park after leaving Derry City for an undisclosed fee in excess of £100,000.

However, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international was also wanted by Reading.

The Royals’ interest emerged when Curtis was on his way to the south coast to undergo his medical last month.

However, a switch to the Championship never tempted the Republic of Ireland under-21 international.

He said: ‘There was quite a bit about Reading coming in on the day I was over in Portsmouth seeing the staff and doing my medical.

‘Reading did come in but I said I wanted to start in League One and get into the Championship with Portsmouth.

‘Then hopefully one day, like every young man’s dream is, to get into the Premier League.

‘I’m really happy with the move and I just can’t wait to get started because it’s a massive club.

‘I said I’d rather go to Portsmouth first because they were the club who came in for me first.

‘Not only that but because Kenny Jackett, the staff and everyone else were so nice and so helpful.

‘Portsmouth was the only club I wanted to be with.’

The south London-born talent played his last match for Derry in a 2-1 victory at Bohemians on Friday.

He’ll have a few weeks off before Pompey report back for pre-season on June 27.

As the League of Ireland campaign runs from February to October, it means Curtis won’t get as much time to recharge his batteries as his new team-mates.

However, the 22-year-old is adamant he won’t be affected by not having as long a break as the rest of Kenny Jackett’s troops.

Curtis added: ‘I’m happy to keep going.

‘The last game was on Friday night so I’m still fit and I’ve been training all the time. We’ve only got a few weeks off before we go back for pre-season.

‘I will be staying fit while I’m away by going run and hopefully I can do well and score as many goals as I did for Derry.

‘Hopefully we will get into the Championship because that’s my aim.’

