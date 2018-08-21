Curtis revels in Portsmouth match-winner at Bristol Rovers

Have your say

Ronan Curtis revelled in his match-winner for Pompey against Bristol Rovers and admitted: I’m over the moon.

The Irishman netted three minutes from time to hand Pompey all three points in their 2-1 victory at the Memorial Ground.

That was after Rovers substitute Chris Lines cancelled out Gareth Evans’ first-half opener from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining – before getting sent off for a wild tackle on Brett Pitman.

Ronan’s effort at the death represents his third goal of the season, since joining from Derry City in the summer.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international admitted he was buzzing with a late intervention which keeps Kenny Jackett’s side joint-top of League One.

'I’m absoultely over the moon, I just couldn’t believe it,’ said Curtis.

'It just fell to me and I swivelled on it and banged it.

'I didn't think it was going in, I thought the defender was going to clear it.

'But it trickled over the line and my head just went, I was celebrating with my mates and the fans who were over my side.

'It was an unbelievable moment for myself.’