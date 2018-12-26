Curtis: Sunderland win means nothing for Portsmouth at Gillingham

Have your say

Ronan Curtis told Pompey to forget their Sunderland joy as he targeted a perfect Christmas.

The Republic of Ireland international warned his team-mates they can’t linger on the promotion victory last Saturday as they go to Gillingham.

Pompey's Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

A feelgood factor shrouded Fratton Park in the wake of the 3-1 success over the Blues’ rivals to make it to the Championship.

That ensures impetus is in place as Kenny Jackett’s men go to Priestfield and aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Pompey know they are presented with a tricky assignment, however, with the Gills inflicting one of their two league defeats on them at Fratton Park in October.

Curtis stated his team can ill afford to take their foot off the gas after the Sunderland win.

But the 22-year-old feels there’s no reason the game can’t mark the start of a trio of wins over the festive period.

Curtis said: ‘We can’t just think about the Sunderland game now. That game is over and done with.

‘Now we have to look to the future and all the other games we’ve got coming up.

‘We’ve got our attention on Gillingham and then it’s Fleetwood, so we have to look to get good results on the road again.

‘We’ve been decent on the road so far, so hopefully we can continue that.

‘I want to keep the wins coming. We’re capable of getting nine points from the next three games, but that’s not going to be easy.

‘We’re going to have to go to Gillingham now and dig in deep to match them.

‘It was an off day earlier in the season and the weather was pretty bad.

‘Hopefully now we can prepare for the game and get a good result back against them.’

Pompey will aim to continue impressive away form this season with back-to-back games on their travels.

They can equal the club’s best unbeaten league run with a positive return against Steve Lovell’s side.

Curtis’ upbeat mood echoes the confidence in his side going into the clash.

He added: ‘All the boys are buzzing at going into Christmas top of the table. We’re flying.

‘There’s a good morale around the place and we’re confident.

‘I’m happy where I am, enjoying my football and the confidence is flowing through me.

‘We know what we want to achieve. We know what we want to become and we’re enjoying ourselves.

‘There’s a great morale and a winning mentality here. We’re looking forward to the challenge.’