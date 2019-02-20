Darren Anderton can’t fathom why Brett Pitman has been left out in the cold at Pompey.

The Blues skipper was again not included in Kenny Jackett’s match-day squad for the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last night.

It represented the fourth successive League One game Pitman hasn’t been involved in.

Since the arrivals of Omar Bogle and James Vaughan last month – both signing on loan for the rest of the season from Cardiff and Wigan respectively – the former AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich marksman has slipped well down the striking pecking order.

Despite finishing as last season’s 25-goal top scorer, Pitman has been firmly out of favour.

Even during the first half of the campaign, the 31-year-old played a support-act role to Oli Hawkins.

Pitman has scored seven goals in 29 appearances so far this term, although he’s made only seven league starts.

With the Blues winless in their past seven league games and their promotion hopes dwindling, Anderton believes the Jersey-born striker should least be an option to bring off the substitutes’ bench.

The former Pompey midfielder regards Pitman has his side’s ‘best goalscorer.’

Anderton wrote on Twitter: ‘Can anyone explain how @officialpompey best goalscorer @Brettpitman_11 can’t get on the bench for a team that hasn’t won for 6 games??’

Ex-Fratton Park forward Ray Crawford also feels Pitman should be spearheading the Blues’ attack.