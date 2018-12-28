Date announced for Portsmouth’s promotion clash at Luton 

Pompey have set a date for their rearranged League One promotion clash at Luton.

The Blues will travel to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, January 29 (7.45pm).

Jamal Lowe in action at Luton last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

The promotion rivals were due to meet on Saturday, January 5.

However, that game was rescheduled after both clubs reached the third round of the FA Cup.

Kenny Jackett’s side visit Norwich on that date (5.30pm), while the Hatters go to Sheffield Wednesday.

On current standings, Pompey’s clash against the Hatters will be a top-of-the-table battle.

The Blues currently sit at the summit of the third tier on 51 points, with Luton one spot and one point behind.

Jackett’s troops defeated the Hatters 1-0 on the opening day of the season at Fratton Park.

Pompey beaten 1-0 by Luton in the FA Cup first round last term.