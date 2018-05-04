Date set for Pompey players to learn their futures

Pompey’s players will officially be handed their Fratton Park fates at the start of next week.

Kenny Jackett has scheduled Monday and Tuesday to individually meet members of his squad at the Blues’ training ground.

Nicke Kabamba. Picture: Joe Pepler

That includes those waiting to discover whether they are part of his plans, in particular the remaining seven players out of contract.

They consist of Kal Naismith, Nicke Kabamba, Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May, Jez Bedford and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In addition, Jackett plans to sit down with the club’s loanees and assess their ongoing presence.

Meanwhile, those players under contract will be set summer training programmes and targets as the Blues plot their future.

We have worked along the way so I don’t feel there are any particular dramas Kenny Jackett

Pompey boss Jackett said: ‘On Monday and Tuesday at the start of next week we will talk to everybody internally.

‘Players are a priority, but there’s staff as well.

‘I don’t think there are many contractual situations and, of those we have, I’d be lying if I said we haven’t spoken to those players along the way.

‘There are no big dramas in those meetings.

‘There are times when you have a whole host of people out of contract, but it is not the case here.

‘First off, they’ll be the summing up of how their season has gone, then setting the off-season programme, then our goals for next year.

‘It’s so when we come back we are all singing off the same hymn sheet and know where we are going and what we are trying to achieve.

‘There are different situations with the loan players, but I’ll also be speaking to them, more likely next week.

‘We have worked along the way so I don’t feel there are any particular dramas.

‘It is important, though, that we carry out a physical profile of them this week, put that down and talk to the players individually.

‘We discuss is that good enough, does that need to improve, where it can improve, how it is going to improve.

‘It all builds up towards goals and objectives for next year. It’s important to focus on objectives for next season, both personally and for the team.’

Theo Widdrington has already revealed his departure having not been offered a fresh deal.

Jackett has confirmed there has been interest from Brighton in the midfielder, who spent the first half of the season on loan at the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Matt Casey and Dan Smith have been offered third-year scholar terms after graduating from the academy.