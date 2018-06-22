Date set for Pompey’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against AFC Wimbledon

The date for Pompey’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against AFC Wimbledon has been set.

Kenny Jackett’s side will entertain the Dons at Fratton Park on Tuesday, August 14 (7.45pm).

The Blues are looking to reach the second stage of the competition for the first time since 2016.

Pompey fell at the first hurdle after suffering a 2-1 extra-time defeat at Cardiff last term.

Changes to the rules in his year’s Carabao Cup means games will go straight to penalties if they end in a draw after 90 minutes.

Jackett’s men delivered two victories over Wimbledon in League One last campaign.