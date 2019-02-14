Have your say

Jack Whatmough will undergo an operation for his season-ending knee injury next week.

The Pompey defender picked up the setback in the 1-1 draw against Doncaster earlier this month.

Whatmough, 22, has suffered articular cartilage damage and is set for a long-term absence on the sidelines.

It’s the third serious knee complaint of the academy graduate’s career.

And Whatmough will have surgery next week.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘Jack is okay.

‘He is inevitably waiting for an operation, which will be next week.’

Whatmough has made 30 appearances during Pompey’s League One promotion push this season.