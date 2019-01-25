Have your say

A date has been set for Pompey’s clash against Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.

And the Gigg Lane tie will be broadcast live.

General view of Gigg Lane

Kenny Jackett’s side will travel to the Shakers on Tuesday, February 26 (7.45pm).

And fans who are not making the trip up the M6 can watch it on Sky Sports.

Pompey defeated Peterborough 1-0 on Tuesday night to book their spot in the last four.

That success put them within one victory of reaching Wembley – but first the Blues must overcome Bury.

Ryan Lowe’s side sit second in League Two and delivered a 5-2 success over Oxford in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the tie will set up an appearance at the national stadium against either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland.