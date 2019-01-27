Have your say

A date has been set for Pompey's FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR.

The Blues will travel to Loftus Road on Tuesday, February 5 (7.45pm), although this is the subject of television coverage.

Kenny Jackett’s men clinched a 1-1 draw with Steve McClaren’s Championship visitors at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey opened the scoring in the 63rd minute when Lee Brown’s cross was converted into his own net by Rangers defender Joel Lynch.

Nahki Wells bagged the Hoops’ equaliser 11 minutes later to earn his side a replay.

The Blues will be without Ronan Curtis for the clash.

Tom Naylor battles for the ball against QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

He will serve a one-match suspension after picking up two bookings in the competition.

The fifth-round draw takes places tomorrow night.