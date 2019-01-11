Date set for Portsmouth’s FA Cup tie against QPR

A date has been set for Pompey’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against QPR.
The Blues will welcome the Championship outfit to Fratton Park on Saturday, January 26.
The game kicks off at 3pm, meaning it has not been selected for live broadcast either in the UK or overseas.
Prize money of £180,000 is up for grabs for the winner.
Kenny Jackett’s troops delivered a 1-0 victory over Norwich in the third round on Saturday.
Steve McClaren’s Hoops defeated Championship leaders Leeds 2-1 the following afternoon.