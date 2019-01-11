Date set for Portsmouth’s FA Cup tie against QPR

A date has been set for Pompey’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against QPR.

The Blues will welcome the Championship outfit to Fratton Park on Saturday, January 26.

The Pompey players celebrate their third-round victory against Norwich at Carrow Road Picture: Joe Pepler

The game kicks off at 3pm, meaning it has not been selected for live broadcast either in the UK or overseas.

Prize money of £180,000 is up for grabs for the winner.

Kenny Jackett’s troops delivered a 1-0 victory over Norwich in the third round on Saturday.

Steve McClaren’s Hoops defeated Championship leaders Leeds 2-1 the following afternoon.