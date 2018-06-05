Dates for new Pompey store and home kit revealed

The date for the opening of Pompey’s new club shop has been revealed.

And the Fratton faithful will get a chance to purchase the Blues’ home kit for the upcoming 2018-19 season a week after doors open.

The first day of trading for the brand new club store, which is situated on Anson Road, is Thursday, June 21.

So that means the home strip – manufactured by Nike and yet to be unveiled – will be available to buy on Thursday, June 28.

The exciting merchandise facility is located next to the North Stand car park – in the former Beneficial Foundation offices.

Free parking will be available for customers on non-matchdays.

The previous shop – managed by former kit-makers Sondico, in Fratton Way – closed a week ago. It had a 90-per-cent off sale before ceasing trade.

All unsold items have moved to Sports Direct in Commercial Road.

The new Pompey shop – which will be run by Just Sport – will stock a range of Blues accessories, as well as Pompey-branded Nike training wear and fashion lines, with further lines being added in the run-up to the new season.

There will also be a brand-new online store.

Pompey’s commercial director, Anna Mitchell, is confident fans will be pleased with the designs Nike have manufactured for next term’s home strip.

She said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Just Sport to open a new club store in a convenient location right next to Fratton Park.

‘Plenty of supporters have been asking us about the new kits.

‘We are excited that the home strip will soon be available.

‘We are sure they will be pleased with the designs Nike have come up with.’

Steven Ladd, media manager at Just Sport, added: ‘The team at Just Sport are looking forward to opening the doors of the new Portsmouth FC club store, alongside the launch of brand new online store.

‘Supporters will be able to purchase the new Nike training range and leisurewear for the first time, as well as a variety of the brand new accessory lines featuring the new Pompey crests.

‘Fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the new 2018-19 home kit, which will go on sale from Thursday, June 28.’

The store will also become the new location for the club’s ticket office. However, the Frogmore Road site will still be used on match days.