David Hopkin has resigned as Bradford City manager ahead of their trip to Pompey on Saturday.

The former Livingston boss steps down at Valley Parade after six months in charge.

Hopkin, 48, took the helm in September.

He succeeded Michael Collins, who was sacked after just six League One games with the Bantams sitting 17th in the table.

Hopkin has been unable to turn Bradford’s fortunes around, however.

They sit second bottom with 12 games remaining following a 3-2 loss at Walsall on Saturday.

Bradford City manager David Hopkin has stepped down. Picture: Richard Sellers/ PA Images

In a statement on the Bantams’ website, Hopkin said: ‘I am disappointed but feel the time is right for me to step aside and allow someone to come in and attempt to keep the club in League One.

‘I have given my all over the past six months. I took on a tough job and have left no stone unturned in my efforts to help us climb the table.

‘The club means a great deal to me, as a former player, and that is why I have made this decision – with a quarter of the season remaining.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the incredible Bradford City fans.

‘This has been a hugely difficult season for everyone involved and they have shown me a great deal of support. I wish the club the very best for the future.’

Martin Drury has been appointed caretaker manager for Bradford’s visit to Fratton Park.