Deadline Day Live: Latest Portsmouth, League One and League Two transfer news on final day of window POMPEY and their League One rivals only have a few more hours before the transfer window slams shut. The Blues have been busy again in this window with players coming in and leaving. Follow all the action from the final day of the window here in our live blog: Kenny Jackett. Picture: Jordan Mansfield Bogle: Portsmouth can end my two years of footballing frustration