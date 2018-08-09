Deadline passes but Pompey transfer talk rolls on

WHEN is a transfer deadline day not a transfer deadline day?

When there's another transfer deadline at the end of the month, of course.

Pompey striker Conor Chaplin

The close of the summer window for permanent signings passed with none of the Sky Sports-style bluster necessary at PO4.

No late rush to beat the 5pm deadline, with the vast majority of Kenny Jackett's business done early in the summer.

Through Pompey's diligence, that's created a scenario where it's been largely quiet since the burst of activity at the start of June.

The protracted wait for Anton Walkes' signature ended in the middle of last month, and this week's loan arrival of David Wheeler are the two completed deals since those five quick fire signings.

Of course, we all know about Jackett's pursuit of additional pace up front.

And we're certainly aware of how that was closely entwined with Conor Chaplin's future.

But those (and there must be many including the player himself) who've grown tired of the saga over the Pompey striker aren't going to be put out of their misery just yet.

Coventry's interest in making the 21-year-old their main man following Marc McNulty's exit isn't set to disappear.

There's still just over three weeks to complete loan deals, and there's little to stop Mark Robins taking the academy graduate to the Ricoh Arena on a temporary basis ahead of a permanent deal in the new year.

The barrier to that, of course, is Jackett's refusal to make his side weaker through allowing the deal to take place.

So that is set to provide the transfer narrative for the remainder of August.

Jackett had set his bar high when considering his attacking targets across the summer.

The fact the few striking additions he considered have moved to the Championship is indicative that's the case.

A young attacking loan from a Premier League club looks the most likely route now for Jackett to explore.

But the Pompey boss is relaxed about keeping Chaplin and challenging him to fight for his place at Fratton Park. Quite how the striker feels about that and his chances of winning the battle, we can only speculate.

Amid all the ongoing Chaplin bluster we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact prized asset Matt Clarke remains a Pompey player.

And the fact, Jackett’s considered early-summer business will make this a summer of recruitment he’ll be satisfied with.