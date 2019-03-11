Have your say

Jade Widdows scored on her full debut as Pompey Women enjoyed a 4-0 success against MK Dons at the PMC Stadium on Sunday.

The new recruit was on target in the first half after Katie James had opened the scoring in the FA Women’s National League southern premier division.

Jade Widdows impressed against MK Dons. Picture: Jordan Hampton

After the break Alex Collighan came off the bench to add a third goal and Rachel Panting then wrapped things up with the fourth.

Boss Jay Sadler was really happy with the way his team played.

He said: ‘In the first half we got the ball down and played some superb football.

‘We created a lot of opportunities and it was just about when we could take them.

‘The unity shown was outstanding.

‘We will take a lot of positives into the week ahead.

‘Some of the football we can play is superb. It was a really good performance and one can be very proud of.

‘It shows how far the club is going and we have bright times ahead.’

Sadler praised his new signing Widdows for the impact she has made since arriving at the club.

He said: ‘Jade really impressed with her work-rate, tenacity and energy.

She is a superb player. She got her goal and she took it really well.

‘That’s what happens when you play with confidence and we are repeating the rewards from it.

After losing 4-0 to Coventry United in their previous match this response was just what was needed.

Sadler added: ‘I’m very pleased. Especially after the defeat in the previous game and the disappointment.

‘The reaction was superb. The work-rate was outstanding.

‘There was a willingness throughout the whole week to put the wrongs right and I think we did that.

‘It all started from the Monday morning. The Coventry game was a very, very disappointing defeat.’

Next up Pompey Women go away to Plymouth on Sunday.