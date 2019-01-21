Have your say

KENNY JACKETT admitted his side’s past two defeats have affected his transfer thinking.

And that has sharpened the focus of the Pompey boss with nine days of the window remaining.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues’ lack of attacking threat has been an obvious concern from the past two games, which have seen back-to-back defeats arrive.

Jackett is in the market for a striker, with a defender also firmly on his radar, after landing midfield pair Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris to date.

And the type of player he’s looking for has been underlined by what’s unfolded on the pitch in the losses.

Jackett said: ‘It does (recent results put focus on certain areas).

‘Right the way through football people’s decisions do go off a performance when the window is open. We’re no different.

‘It’s suddenly an assessment of the last two games. We’re no different in suddenly reading that and trying to react, if you can.

‘Sometimes the obvious thing is there.

‘To work at an budget you need an overall squad-planning policy.

‘That’s age of the squad, experience, not too old and not too young - sellable assets. It’s not too many loans

‘They are all considerations which go into overall squad planning.

‘But then there’s also on the day and at the time, and you have to have an idea and work off what’s in front of you. It’s what obvious.

‘It’s a combination of those two things.’

Despite some intense work taking place over searching for new players, Jackett doesn’t anticipate any signings arriving imminently.

There’s been plenty of hours put in by the Pompey boss and his recruitment side in the search for the right additions.

A move for Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan has been dismissed by Jackett, while he stated there's been no bid for Bristol Rovers’ Liam Sercombe.

There’s also been talk of a move for Blackburn defender Paul Downing.

Jackett added: ‘There’s no one coming in imminently.

‘There’s nine days until the end of the window and areas we’d like to target, definitely.

‘We’d like to strengthen and if we can we will.

‘We’ve been waiting on phone calls and enquiries we’ve made to bear fruit, but there’s not one suddenly coming in right now.

‘We will be working away and there are certain areas we’d like to strengthen.’