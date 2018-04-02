Defender absent for Cook's Pompey return

Have your say

Dion Donohue misses today's televised encounter with Wigan.

The left-back's partner is due to give birth, ruling him out of Paul Cook's Fratton Park reunion.

Instead Brandon Haunstrup steps up to replace Donohue for the only change to the side which defeated Walsall on Saturday.

It is thought Anton Walkes will continue in the centre of midfield, following a successful positional switch at the Bescot Stadium.

Meanwhile, Conor Chaplin comes back into the squad, taking a place on the bench for the promoted Haunstrup.

The fixture also marks the return of former Blues boss Cook to the club he left in May 2017.

The 51-year-old was applauded by Pompey fans gathered as he left the team coach, stopping to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Ex-Pompey midfielder Gary Roberts is on Wigan's bench, although there is no place for Noel Hunt, despite travelling to Fratton Park.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Haunstrup, Walkes, Lowe, Close, Evans, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, O'Keefe, Hawkins, Haunstrup, Ronan, Burgess, Kennedy, Chaplin.