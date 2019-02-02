Defender convinced Portsmouth can turn corner as frustration mounts

Have your say

Nathan Thompson sensed the mounting angst among fans after the draw with Doncaster.

But the defender believes there is the quality at Pompey to get their promotion bid back on track after being held at Fratton Park.

Thompson was pleased to make his injury return after five weeks out with a hamstring problem.

The result was not was desired, though, with his side now four league games without a win.

Thompson said: 'It's good to be back because it's been a long five weeks.

'A draw was probably fair result and it is frustrating at this moment in time.

'I do feel we are capable of turning the corner, though, and we can put a run together.'