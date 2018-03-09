Defender: Homesickness a factor in my Pompey performances

Drew Talbot admitted homesickness was a factor in his Pompey struggles.

The right-back was signed in the summer of 2016 from Chesterfield by former Spirites boss Paul Cook, penning a two-year deal.

Talbot had been identified as the man to fill the void left by fans' favourite Ben Davies.

But he failed to nail down a regular place in the side, with Cook eventually calling on Gareth Evans to play at full-back.

In total, Talbot made seven Blues appearances as Pompey clinched the League Two title.

Kenny Jackett appeared to offer the 31-year-old Yorkshire man a Blues lifeline when he took charge last summer, naming Talbot in his starting XI for the opening three League One games of the season.

However, the defender made only a further four match-day squads before his Fratton Park contract was cancelled by mutual consent in December.

Since then, Talbot has returned to the Proact Stadium, where he had played from 2009, and been reunited with his family on a full-time basis.

He admitted being away for long periods of time from his wife and kids was tough during his time at the Blues.

Talbot added being back in familiar surroundings had benefited his performances on the pitch.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Telegraph, he said: 'At Pompey there was no hidden agenda, it just didn’t work out.

'I think a lot of that could possibly be a bit of homesickness.

'I’d been here (Chesterfield) for so long, I moved away and thought I’d be alright.

'But I’d sometimes go four or five weeks without seeing my wife and children which was really tough.

“Being back here, coming back to surroundings I’m comfortable with, I wouldn’t say it brings the best out of me but I’ve had a couple of good games since I’ve come back.

“I do feel full of energy.

'Nothing has been mentioned about next season because there’s no time to, but I’d snap my arm off to stay here as long as I could.'