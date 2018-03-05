Defender keen to sign new Pompey deal

Have your say

Brandon Haunstrup is hopeful he will be staying put at Pompey.

The Blues’ left-back has indicated he’s keen to remain at Fratton Park beyond the end of the season.

Haunstrup’s existing deal at the club he’s spent his footballing life with comes to a close in the summer.

Despite injury problems, it’s been a satisfying year for the Waterlooville lad under Kenny Jackett.

Haunstrup has picked up more playing time under Jackett – after just a single outing for Paul Cook last season.

The 21-year-old is perfectly content at his hometown club and explained he wanted to play a role in guiding Pompey back to the upper echelons of the English game.

Haunstrup said: ‘Hopefully, with a bit of luck I can stay.

‘Hopefully I’ve done enough this season and the gaffer sees something in me.

‘It’s the gaffer’s first season in charge. It’s my hometown and being here is something I want.

‘I want to be at this club and part of getting us back to where we belong. I want to be a part of that journey.’

After spending time out on loan at Sutton United last term, Haunstrup has made 12 starts and two substitute appearances this season.

That included six starts on the bounce in December, with Pompey winning five of those games before a knee injury struck.

Haunstrup added: ‘I’ve got a lot more minutes this season compared to the last two. I’m progressing well. I feel that’s the case.

‘I was gutted about the injury because I thought I was kicking on but that’s part of football. You have to deal with that.

‘Now, to me, it’s about restarting the process, getting back in the gaffer’s sights and hopefully doing well.’