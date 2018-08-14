Defender out to stake Pompey claim

Brandon Haunstrup is out to lay down a first-team marker against AFC Wimbledon.

And the left-back has admitted the onus will be on him to impress as he battles Lee Brown for a starting spot.

Haunstrup is in line to feature in his preferred position on the left side of Kenny Jackett's back four in the Carabao Cup first-round meeting.

That's after Jackett utilised the 21-year-old on the left of midfield against Luton.

Haunstrup had told how he’s hungry to deliver a convincing performance against the Dons.

He said: ‘Every opportunity you get you really need to do your best.

‘Whenever I get the opportunity it's always the same. You have to try your best to take it.

‘If I play, hopefully I can do well, we get a result and progress into the next round.’

Brown appears to be in the driving seat when it comes to the battle for the left-back position, following his summer arrival from Bristol Rovers.

Haunstrup has told there’s a friendly rivalry as the duo aim to come out on top.

He added: ‘We're rivals for the left-back slot. It's down to us both to get our heads down and play well for the team.

‘We don't ignore each other, though! All the players are good boys and there's a good mentality and togetherness.

‘The team are getting results and that's the good thing. You have to have competition in every position. It's the same for every player. It's something I expect and that's just how it is.’