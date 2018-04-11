Defender reveals strict regime to avoid injury setback

Jack Whatmough has given an insight into the regime he believes will allow to maintain his fitness.

The Pompey defender has explained he will undertake a programme for the rest of his career to keep his knee strength after his injury frustration.

Whatmough feels he’s learning how to manage the problem after his return to the first-team fray last month.

The 21-year-old has now got six games under his belt after six months on the sidelines, following the setback picked up in training.

The Gosport lad missed the vast majority of the 2015-16 season after suffering knee ligament damage against Cheltenham in March 2015.

There was then a setback the following season which kept him out for a couple of months before returning to play a role in the title win.

Now Whatmough has momentum again under Kenny Jackett and is doing all he can to ensure that continues.

He told how that was hard in the recent busy schedule of games but he will continue the schedule he works to throughout his career.

Whatmough said: ‘We’re still doing the same things.

‘Every day there is something to prevent the same thing happening.

‘We’re sticking to a strict programme.

‘It’s something I’ll do for the rest of my career.

‘Recently it’s been a bit harder to deal with because of the games we’ve had.

‘But the rest the gaffer has given us has helped.

‘Now I’m getting a bit wiser and know when we’re given a rest to take a rest. I’m learning more about injuries, my body and when to take a back seat sometimes.’

Whatmough will be out to continue a decent record since returning to the first-team picture this weekend.

Pompey have embarked on a five-game unbeaten run with him in the side, including four wins and three clean sheets.

The challenge is to maintain that momentum as his side travel to play-off rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Although expectations have largely been tempered with five games to go, Whatmough explained the players are placing demands on themselves.

He said: ‘The pressure might be off from people saying they’re not expecting things but we’re putting the pressure on ourselves.

‘We do want the play-offs and will push as hard as we can to make it. We will push as hard as we can to make sure that’s the outcome.

‘We’ll work as hard as we possibly can on the pitch and in games to make it happen.

‘If it doesn’t happen this year, then next year we’ll give it a right go to be up and around it.’