Defender reveals thrill of seeing Pompey move concluded

Lee Brown revealed his excitement at becoming a Pompey player.

Brown today sealed a two-year deal at Fratton Park and will become the Blues' fifth summer signing on July 1.

New Pompey signing Lee Brown. Pic: Portsmouth Football Club

The 27-year-old ends a seven-year association with Bristol Rovers as he joins Kenny Jackett's men.

Speculation had circled of a move for the left-back since the end of April.

Brown admitted it was a buzz for him to finally see a deal concluded.

He said: 'It's been manic.

'It's all change for me and a busy period.

'There's been a bit of speculation, but that's what football is like now.

'There's a feeling of excitement now that it's all finalised.

'I've been at the same club for seven or eight years.

'I remember going to Bristol Rovers a 20-year-old and having this same feeling.

'Coming away from that now, it's going to be completely different.

'It's all new and exciting for me.'



