Defender set for Pompey exit

Drew Talbot is set to leave Pompey this month.

The full-back is in the process of negotiating his Fratton Park release by mutual consent.

Talbot still has six months remaining on the two-year deal he signed in June 2016.

However, his Blues first-team opportunities continue to be restricted and it has long been clear his future lies elsewhere.

The former Chesterfield man has made 14 appearances during his Pompey stay, the most recent as a substitute against Northampton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bury.