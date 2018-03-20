Defender set for shock Pompey return

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is poised for a shock return to Pompey duty.

And Kenny Jackett will assess whether to extend the left-back’s stay beyond this season.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

The loanee has not played since sustaining ligament damage in his left knee 39 minutes into his August debut.

The injury required surgery, forcing Holmes-Dennis back to parent club Huddersfield for rehabilitation.

Despite being initially ruled out for the remainder of the season, the 22-year-old is expected to return to training with the Premier League club next month.

If successful, Jackett is anticipating the full-back then swiftly heading back to Fratton Park.

Maybe we can have a look at it and see how he is for next year Kenny Jackett

He said: ‘There are possibilities for Tareiq in April.

‘It would be nice if he could, he wants to come back and there are possibilities for him next month.

‘I don’t know whether he will be available for games, but if he did some training in April – and even played for a game or two – it would still be worth it.

‘Maybe we can have a look at it and see how he is for next year.

‘That’s where it is, but there are chances for training and maybe a game or two.

‘He’s not going to play for Huddersfield this year, but at least has it in his mind he will try to get back for us. It’s good to have a target, a focus.

‘It is very optimistic to expect him to play for Portsmouth again this season, but there may be two or three weeks when he is back training for us.

‘We will see about taking him beyond that. We cannot be signing people with injuries, can we?

‘He’s a committed lad who enjoyed his time here at Portsmouth and kept in touch – it would be great if we could look at him at some stage in April.’

Holmes-Dennis remains contracted at Huddersfield until the summer of 2019.

That represents the three-year deal he signed for the Terriers following his 2016 switch from Charlton.

The attacking left-back made four pre-season Blues appearances following his season-long loan switch and immediately caught the eye.

He was handed his debut in the campaign’s opener against Rochdale – only to damage his knee.

Since then, Jackett has named a number of players at left-back, including Brandon Haunstrup, Joe Hancott, Dion Donohue, Damien McCrory, Matt Clarke and Sylvain Deslandes.

Haunstrup currently has the shirt, featuring in the side which won 2-0 at Oldham on Saturday.

Jackett added: ‘Tareiq’s injury has been frustrating, particularly because it was an opportunity to go with a back three.

‘He can be an attacking left wing-back and also play left-back in the four, while he allows us to get two fliers on the outside.

‘Still, he is looking towards April for full training.’