Defender signs new Pompey deal

Have your say

Brandon Haunstrup’s Pompey promise has been rewarded with a new deal.

The Blues activated an option in the left-back’s contract at the season’s culmination in May to secure him for another 12 months.

Yet boss Kenny Jackett has now moved to hand the Waterlooville youngster a fresh two-year deal outright, tying him to Fratton Park until the summer of 2019.

The 21-year-old made 20 appearances last season as Pompey finished eighth upon their League One return.

That takes Haunstrup’s tally to 26 first-team outings after emerging through the Fratton youth ranks.