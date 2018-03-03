Defender tops Pompey ratings for February

Have your say

Dion Donohue has been named as The News & Sports Mail player of the month for February, writes Tom Bonnett.

The full-back has stepped up his performances and made the left-back position his own, averaging an impressive rating of 7.5 across six appearances.

Pompey keeper Luke McGee. Picture: Joe Pepler

He picked up the man-of-the-match award with a rating of nine in the 2-2 draw with Doncaster.

The Blues finished the game with nine men but Donohue put in a fantastic shift to ensure the hosts snatched a point.

The 24-year-old also picked up match ratings of eight on three other occasions in February, including in the late victory against MK Dons.

Luke McGee and Nathan Thompson are tied as runners-up – both finishing the month with a ratings average of seven.

McGee was back between the sticks against the Dons and produced an inspired performance.

He was also impressive in the 3-1 win at Fleetwood, keeping the Cod Army at bay to ensure Pompey travelled home with all three points.

Nathan Thompson averaged seven through his four appearances in a month cut short by a sending off in the defeat against Southend.

He achieved an eight for his performance against Doncaster and sevens as a holding midfielder against MK Dons and Blackburn.

Three players are tied for fourth on 6.8.

Conor Chaplin was back among the goals in February and scored a late late winner in front of the 6,000 travelling fans at MK Dons.

He also netted in the next game, against Blackburn.

Jamal Lowe appeared in all six of Pompey’s games and was The News and Sports Mail’s man of the match on three occasions.

Matt Clarke also achieved a 6.8 average in February.

He scored the opener at MK Dons put on a good displays against Doncaster and Fleetwood, where he was named skipper.