Louis Dennis has added to Pompey’s forward woes.

The summer arrival from Bromley is a doubt for Saturday’s visit of QPR in the FA Cup, with the Blues already down to the bare bones for the game.

David Wheeler returned to the Hoops today after manager Steve McClaren cut short his Fratton Park loan deal.

He follows Andre Green and Joe Mason in being recalled by their parent clubs – Aston Villa and Wolves, respectively – this month.

Oli Hawkins remains on the treatment table with a calf injury.

And with Jamal Lowe suspended for the fourth round tie against QPR and Andy Cannon cup-tied, Pompey head into the game with limited options in attack.

Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans are the only senior options available.

Speaking about Dennis’ fitness and current injuries within the squad, Blues boss Kenny Jackett said: 'We're very similar to where we've been last Saturday and then Tuesday night in the Checkatrade.

'The only one we're waiting on is Louis Dennis, who may or may not be fit for this weekend.

'Other than that, it's as we were.

'But Nathan Thompson and Oli Hawkins are progressing well, but won’t be fit for this weekend.'

Dennis made his league debut for Pompey in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford United.

He has made six Blues appearances to date this season.