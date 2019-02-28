You couldn’t help but have sympathy for Louis Dennis on Tuesday night.

As Pompey celebrated reaching Wembley for the first time in nine years, the forward was nowhere to be seen.

The 3-0 win at Bury saw the Blues book their place in the Checkatrade Trophy final on March 31.

Despite the competition being maligned by large sections of the Fratton faithful, the players certainly do not hold it in that regard judging by the scenes of jubilation after full-time at Gigg Lane.

Kenny Jackett opted to name a strong side for the semi-final clash – a change in tack from how he approached the competition in earlier rounds.

The Pompey boss had previously used a mixture of fringe players and youngsters.

Louis Dennis in Checkatrade Trophy action against Arsenal under-21s. Picture: Sean Ryan

They had done the hard graft before passing the baton over to the big guns for the last-four tie.

Dennis featured in all but one of Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy games en route to the semis.

While he’s made just one appearance in League One since his summer arrival from Bromley, the Checkatrade Trophy was his domain.

The 26-year-old delivered a number of eye-catching performances, which included picking up the Player of the Round in the last 16 for his goalscoring performance in the 2-0 win at Southend.

After the Blues’ win against Bury, Dennis posted a cryptic message on Twitter, writing: ‘Show No Love. Feel No Pain #50.’

Members of the Fratton faithful rallied behind the former Dagenham & Redbridge man and haven’t forgotten his contribution on the road to Wembley.

Here’s what they had to say…

@HansfordCharlie

If it wasn’t for you and your performances in this comp we probably wouldn’t even be going to Wembley. Thank you #PUP

@TonyCoxTC

Thank you for your contribution to the #Wembley journey. The fans embrace you. Can you hang in there? #pompey

@marcocorcoran

Let’s hope your in the team on March 31st after it was basically all you that got us there.

@PompeyPedro

Outrageous you didn’t get a game last night. Feel sick for ya, been outstanding in this competition.

@Talan_PFC

look chap you have the skills and you should demand a League One number 10 spot but all the time your warming the bench were drawing league games and it becomes irrelevant.

As a fan i like you and want you to be there look at Burgess’ resurgence. have confidence in yourself.

@StevronConnor92

Louis Dennis has been class all season is this competition so deserves to play…