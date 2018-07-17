Dennis display earns Pompey praise

Louis Dennis earned Pompey praise following a sparkling display against Gosport.

The attacking talent netted twice and created another in last night’s 3-0 victory at Privett Park in front of 1,010 supporters.

It was a magnificent display from the ex-Bromley man, who arrived at Fratton Park this summer.

Having been an unused substitute in the weekend defeat at Stevenage, he was handed a full 90 minutes for the Pompey XI on duty against Craig McAllister’s side.

And Academy manager Mark Kelly, who oversaw the visitors, was impressed with the 25-year-old’s showing.

He said: ‘I thought we did very well and the babies applied themselves brilliantly as well.

‘Louis’ bright, he’s a clever footballer, I think everybody saw that last night.

‘He brings people into play, he feeds it, I thought he played some great through balls in the first half and we didn’t exploit it.

‘There was some clever play from him, he got on the scoresheet and grabbed an assist as well with a great feed for little Oscar (Johnson) on the outside and a good finish from him.

‘Louis showed he can play and is a bright footballer.

‘It was a tight game, Gosport have Macca and Tubbsy taking control and hopefully can get the club to where they want to go.

‘They have a few lads who have been around the block a little bit, so weren’t that naive, and we had to work hard.

‘And when you work hard and add a little bit of quality, then you get what you want.’