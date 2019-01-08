Dennis joy at maiden Portsmouth goal 

Louis Dennis celebrated his maiden Pompey goal as he helped his side to Checkatrade Trophy success.

And Dennis has told Kenny Jackett he’s ready and hungry for his chance after guiding his team into the last eight of the competition.

The attacking talent was on the scoresheet after just 93 seconds as he helped the Blues to a 2-0 win over Southend.

Dennis guided home Dan Smith’s cross with a looping header to send the Blues on their way, with Gareth Evans grabbing the other finish before the break.

The 26-year-old was pleased with his contribution on his first outing since the start of December.

Dennis said: ‘I’m delighted to score but more importantly we got through to the next round.

‘I don’t usually get that many headers so I was definitely pleased to see it go in!

‘We looked dangerous going forward and we managed to keep a clean sheet, so it’s pleasing.

‘I was pleased with how I did but I would like to have a little more match fitness.

The start was just Dennis’ fourth Pompey outing since his arrival from Bromley - with all those games coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The aim for him is to now force his way into the league equation over the remainder of the season.

With the likes of Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe in front of him that’s a big challenge.

But Dennis knows things can change quickly in football and he wants to be ready as and when an opening presents itself.

He added: ‘In football, injuries are a massive part of the season.

‘You have to be able to take the injuries and I will be working hard to be able to take the opportunity if it comes.

‘Of course it can be hard, but that’s the job and what you are paid to deal with.

‘That chance will come around and you never know when it will be.

‘It’s a chance for me to show what I can do and help the team get a result.

‘I’m just pleased I have the chance to be at a club like this.’