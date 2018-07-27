Dennis: Non-league grounding can help me handle Pompey pressure

LOUIS DENNIS believes his non-league grounding can help him handle any Pompey pressure.

The forward is well aware of the bear-pit atmosphere that can be created inside Fratton Park – but feels he can brush aside any potential fan flak.

Pompey forward Louis Dennis. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Dennis moved to the Blues from Bromley on a free transfer in May. He returns to the Football League after leaving Dagenham & Redbridge in 2014.

The Hendon-born ace has previously stated he wasn’t quite ready for professional football when at the Daggers.

Now he’s back four years later following a highly-successful season at Bromley, having netted 21 goals and provided 12 assists last term.

Dennis admits he’s a confidence player who ‘can do anything’ with the ball when at his peak.

But if things aren’t going to plan, he insists his experience in non-league can help him get back to his best.

'I am a confidence player and when I'm confident I feel like I can do anything,’ said Dennis.

'When I'm not, you have to build it back up.

‘That's about being mentally strong. In a way, that's what non-league football does for you.

'You can't ever fully prepare for it if you have never done it before. But you can learn everything that you have learnt through your career to give you the best chance.

'No-one is trying to make mistakes or give the ball away.

‘But when you're trying to get into the Championship we need to push and support each other.'